Ole Miss Officially Misses College Football Playoff Field, Awaits Bowl Game Location

The Ole Miss Rebels officially missed out on the College Football Playoff field on Selection Sunday.

Mississippi's wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) tries unsuccessfully to catch the ball in the end zone during the Egg Bowl game against Mississippi State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
The primary preseason goal for the Ole Miss Rebels officially went out the window on Selection Sunday.

It was almost a foregone conclusion that the Rebels would not be reaching the College Football Playoff field after the events of the final few weeks of the regular season, but on Sunday, it became official.

Ole Miss was also not included in the "First Teams Out" category as those nods went to Alabama and Miami. The Crimson Tide missing the playoff could affect the Rebels' bowl game destination, but it also means that none of the three-loss SEC teams who were in the mix late (Alabama, Ole Miss, South Carolina) did not reach the CFP.

This is obviously a disappointing conclusion to the season for Ole Miss, a team that seemed to have a very clear path to reaching the CFP following its November win over eventual-SEC-Champion Georgia. Had the Rebels won their game against Florida, they would likely be having a different conversation on Sunday as opposed to figuring out a bowl game destination.

