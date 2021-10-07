Ole Miss To Be Without Key Starter vs. Arkansas

Ole Miss starting offensive lineman Caleb Warren will miss an extended period of time with an injury

The Ole Miss Rebels are reportedly set to lose one of the key cogs in their high-flying offense for an extended period of time, in starting left guard Caleb Warren.

Warren, according to a report from 247Sports, suffered an ankle injury in practice earlier in the week and will be forced to undergo surgery to repair three damaged ligaments.

The sophomore is not slated to miss at least the next couple of weeks for the Rebels and is hopeful to return by the end of October.

READ MORE: Former Rebel Dexter McCluster To Receive Special Honor



Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 310 pounds, the Nanih Waiya High School (Louisville, MS) native played in every game for Ole Miss in 2020, starting eight of those games, and had started every game in the 2021 season for the Rebels as well.

The Rebels will look to find a way to fill the hole left by Warren's departure through a variety of different ways, including senior Jordan Rhodes, though freshman Eli Acker is also a possibility to see action going forward.

Ole Miss will take the field without Warren for the first time since the 2019 season on Saturday when the team welcomes the Arkansas Razorbacks and their dynamic defensive front to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

The Rebels were already without starting wideout Jonathan Mingo last week vs. Alabama, with no update yet on the wide out's status for the Arkansas matchup.

The kickoff between the Rebels and the Razorbacks is set for 11 AM, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.