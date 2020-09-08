Ole Miss Players on NFL Rosters, Practice Squads After Roster Cutdown Day
Nate Gabler
Sunday was a happy-go-lucky day for most across America. No work on Monday! Well, come Monday in the NFL, there were a bunch of players without work permanently.
Sunday marked roster cutdown day across the league, where all 32 NFL rosters had to be trimmed down to 53 players. A handful of players can later be added to the practice squad that, as of this year is now 16 players.
Following trim down day, here's your current grouping of former Ole Miss players across the NFL, from active rosters to practice squads and the remaining free agents after cut day.
Rebels on NFL 53-man Rosters:
- Dawson Knox – TE, Buffalo Bills
- Myles Hartsfield – CB/S, Carolina Panthers
- Marquis Haynes – DE, Carolina Panthers
- Greg Little – LT, Carolina Panthers
- Bobby Massie – RT, Chicago Bears
- CJ Moore – FS, Detroit Lions
- AJ Moore – CB/SS, Houston Texans
- Laremy Tunsil – LT, Houston Texans
- Jordan Wilkins – RB, Indianapolis Colts
- Evan Engram – TE, New York Giants
- Mike Hilton – CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
- DK Metcalf – WR, Seattle Seahawks
- D.J. Jones – DT, San Francisco 49ers
- A.J. Brown – WR, Tennessee Titans
Rebels on NFL Practice Squads:
- Woodrow Hamilton – DT, Carolina Panthers
- Scottie Phillips – RB, Houston Texans
- Chad Kelly – QB, Indianapolis Colts
- Jordan Ta'amu – QB, Kansas City Chiefs
- Benito Jones – DT, Miami Dolphins
- Ken Webster – CB, Miami Dolphins
- Donte Moncrief – WR, New York Jets
Rebels on the Reserves:
- Quincy Adeboyejo – WR, New England Patriots
- Brandon Bolden – RB, New England Patriots (Opted Out of 2020)
- Cody Core – WR, New York Giants
Rebel Free Agents:
- Breeland Speaks – DE
- Lavon Hooks – DT
- Fadol Brown – DE
- Jalen Julius – CB/S
- DeMarquis Gates – LB
- Austrian Robinson – DL
- Josiah Coatney – DT
- Robert Nkemdiche – DT
