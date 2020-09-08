Ole Miss Players on NFL Rosters, Practice Squads After Roster Cutdown Day

Sunday was a happy-go-lucky day for most across America. No work on Monday! Well, come Monday in the NFL, there were a bunch of players without work permanently.

Sunday marked roster cutdown day across the league, where all 32 NFL rosters had to be trimmed down to 53 players. A handful of players can later be added to the practice squad that, as of this year is now 16 players.

Following trim down day, here's your current grouping of former Ole Miss players across the NFL, from active rosters to practice squads and the remaining free agents after cut day.

Rebels on NFL 53-man Rosters:

Dawson Knox – TE, Buffalo Bills

Myles Hartsfield – CB/S, Carolina Panthers

Marquis Haynes – DE, Carolina Panthers

Greg Little – LT, Carolina Panthers

Bobby Massie – RT, Chicago Bears

CJ Moore – FS, Detroit Lions

AJ Moore – CB/SS, Houston Texans

Laremy Tunsil – LT, Houston Texans

Jordan Wilkins – RB, Indianapolis Colts

Evan Engram – TE, New York Giants

Mike Hilton – CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf – WR, Seattle Seahawks

D.J. Jones – DT, San Francisco 49ers

A.J. Brown – WR, Tennessee Titans

Rebels on NFL Practice Squads:

Woodrow Hamilton – DT, Carolina Panthers

Scottie Phillips – RB, Houston Texans

Chad Kelly – QB, Indianapolis Colts

Jordan Ta'amu – QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Benito Jones – DT, Miami Dolphins

Ken Webster – CB, Miami Dolphins

Donte Moncrief – WR, New York Jets

Rebels on the Reserves:

Quincy Adeboyejo – WR, New England Patriots

Brandon Bolden – RB, New England Patriots (Opted Out of 2020)

Cody Core – WR, New York Giants

Rebel Free Agents:

Breeland Speaks – DE

Lavon Hooks – DT

Fadol Brown – DE

Jalen Julius – CB/S

DeMarquis Gates – LB

Austrian Robinson – DL

Josiah Coatney – DT

Robert Nkemdiche – DT

More From The Grove Report:

What Exactly Does a College Football General Manager Do?

Lane Kiffin Surrendering Playcalling Duties, Becoming More of a CEO Head Coach

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.