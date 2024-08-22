Ole Miss Punter Fraser Masin Describes Transition to America, Excitement For Season
Ole Miss Rebels punter Fraser Masin is not the most prominent member of the football team in Oxford, but he may take the award for best interview.
Masin, a native of Brisbane, Australia, is entering his third and final season with the Rebels, but he is just now beginning to feel fully comfortable in the United States. Transitioning to a foreign country takes a lot of work, but doing so while also becoming accustomed to new teammates is an even more daunting challenge.
During his early days at Ole Miss, Masin had to learn to say 'What's up?' instead of 'G'day.' He also had to quickly learn the difference between pounds and kilograms after being scolded by a teammate for putting a five-pound weight on during a workout rather than a 10-pound weight.
It's all part of the learning process, however, and Masin now feels like he knows his way around pretty well.
"I think what's most different is I'm finally comfortable being in America, culture-wise, teammate-wise," Masin said on Wednesday. "Just feeling really comfortable in myself and who I am now as a part of this team and what my role is. For the first time here, I feel comfortable, and I think that's going to be massive for me this year in doing my role for this team."
Masin and his father became involved in American football thanks to the movie The Blind Side, a story that centers on former Ole Miss lineman Michael Oher. Now, his parents are awake in the early hours of the morning to watch his games, but even after some visits to Oxford, they are also having to learn some parts of American culture.
"Just like me, they're clueless," Masin said. "They have no idea what's going on. If we have a day game, they're up at like 2 or 3 a.m. trying to watch it. I check my phone, and it's just a million questions of like, 'Why did he drop that ball?' I'm like, 'No, Mom, you don't understand.'
"Dad came [to Oxford] last year, and he's going to come again senior night this year. He loves it. He's always sending me articles telling me stuff three days after I found out. They're really passionate and supportive."
Australian football was more physical for Masin as he took on players his size, but life is different in the SEC. His job now is to simply punt the football when head coach Lane Kiffin opts to not go for it on fourth down, which is a rare occurrence in some games.
Still, that physical spirit is tough to keep down, and Masin sometimes finds himself chomping at the bit to get in on the action.
"If it was up to me, I'd run out there without a helmet and shoulder pads and hit somebody," Masin said. "But it's very different. I was tackling people the same size as me. In the SEC, there's like 6-foot-6, 250-pound returners. It's real cool to watch the big boys hit each other, but I do miss Australian football."
Ole Miss does not punt often (when the analytics are in its offense's favor), but that doesn't seem to bother the Aussie specialist. In his mind, he's just standing ready for his call when the time comes, and executing in that situation is what matters.
"I have full trust in Coach Kiffin," Masin said, "and he has vastly more knowledge than I do in the game of American football. If he decides it's a situation to go for it, we're all the better for it. If he wants me, I'm there. If he doesn't, that's another rep I don't have to take, so I'm happy."
Masin isn't entirely sure what lies next for him after this season in Oxford because, quite frankly, he didn't expect to be in this position in the first place. The 2023 campaign was originally going to be his final year with the Rebels, but a waiver from the NCAA granted him another season of eligibility.
He simply takes the process "day-by-day" in preparation for the 2024 season. On another note, however, he now has a better grasp of pounds, so much so that he can quantify how much weight he's gained since moving to the American South. Maybe he can be physical on the SEC gridiron, after all.
"I've put on about 20 pounds since I've come to America, especially in the South," Masin said. "Fried food, crawfish, I love the free refills in restaurants. I love the fast food. It's really good."
Masin and the Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31, and the punter could not be more excited for his "Last Dance" campaign.
"Right now, I'm just grateful for every day," Masin said. "It's hard right now in the midst of fall camp, but I'm just trying to stay grateful. I'm just so happy to be here. I'm really excited for this season, like get chills thinking about it. We have a really good team and locker room. I'm having a blast."