Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Confident He's The 'Best QB' in 2025 NFL Draft Class
Jaxson Dart is confident that when all is said and done, he'll look back on his NFL career similar to his Ole Miss one: accomplished.
The senior Rebels quarterback and backbone of Ole Miss football under Lane Kiffin continues to prepare for next month's NFL Draft. Scouts are at an impasse with his overall projection, since the film says a Day 2 player, but the value of the position could lead to a top 10 pick.
Most scouts have Dart as the No. 3 quarterback prospect behind Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. Some are starting to sour on the son of Deion Sanders, turning to Dart as potentially QB2.
But Dart doesn't care what others think. He knows he's QB1 in this year's class based off his intangibles, record, pedigree and consistency during his three seasons in Oxford.
"I think it comes down to the intangibles for me. I think my leadership, being able to change a culture. Then on the field, I feel like I'm the toughest guy out there. I'm the guy that sets the tempo for the offense and I feel like I can make every throw," Dart said in an interview with CBS Sports.
"I feel like I can do anything the team needs me to do to win a game. I'm the ultimate competitor. I think everything's tied into that separates me. But there's a lot of great guys out here and it's been a lot of fun meeting them, get to know them. But yeah, I'm the ultimate competitor."
Dart, a three-year starter for the Rebels, improved his draft stock drastically despite Ole Miss' underwhelming finish to the 2024 season. Amid his record-setting senior season, Dart earned First-team All-SEC honors. He also impressed scouts while participating in events such as the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.
In 2024, Dart threw for 4,279 passing yards while completing 69.3 percent of his passes. He also put up 32 total touchdowns, 29 of which were passing, alongside six interceptions, capping off his career with a four-touchdown day against Duke in the Gator Bowl.
He goes down as the all-time winningest quarterback in Ole Miss history, and he is set to pass the torch of the Rebels offense over to a young signal caller in Austin Simmons beginning in 2025. Dart led the Rebels to back-to-back 10-plus-win seasons in 2023 and 2024, claiming a program-high 11 wins in 2023 with a Peach Bowl victory.
Dart and the rest of the Rebels draft-ready players will suit up one more time in Oxford for Ole Miss' Pro Day on Friday, March 28. The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin.