Ole Miss Football, BYU Cougars and Florida Gators Trending on Recruiting Scene
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have pieced together a strong offseason on the recruiting trail with multiple new commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
After stacking together one of the top NCAA Transfer Portal hauls in America, the program carried momentum into the high school ranks with several new pledges.
Kiffin and Co. have now postioned the Ole Miss program in the Top-25 in the Team Rankings for the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Rebels sit at No. 20 and have jumped programs including the BYU Cougars, UCLA Bruins and SMU Mustangs across the last few weeks.
For the Cougars, the program currently holds 21 commitments in the class; including one of the top signal-callers in the nation, Ryder Lyons.
But the Ole Miss Rebels also have room to continue moving up in the rankings.
Kiffin and the Rebels hold 14 commitments in the current cycle with the chance to move into the Top-17 in August.
The program is eyeing a pair of priority targets with decision dates penciled in.
Ole Miss Rebels Eyeing Pair of Coveted Targets:
No. 1: Nascar McCoy - Safety
College Park (Ga.) Buford four-star safety Nascar McCoy is down to five schools with a decision date penciled in as he puts the final touches on his recruitment process.
McCoy, one of the top defensive backs in the Peach State, is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes.
After evaluating the contenders in his process over the summer, McCoy has now narrowed his focus to five schools with a decision date set for Friday, July 25.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of powerhouse program Buford High has garnered significant interest this offseason with the Rebels turning up the heat.
Ole Miss is "trending up" as he begins locking in on a commitment decision.
The Ole Miss program is making an impact in his process ahead of his senior campaign where he told On3 Sports the visit to campus was an "amazing" experience.
McCoy has received a prediction to land in the Ole Miss Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class over the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes, according to Rivals.
The Peach State native remains a prospect on "commit watch" with a decision date now locked in for July 25.
No. 2: Anthony Davis - Linebacker
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers with a commitment date now penciled in.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder flaunts an impressive offer list, but has now shifted his focus to four schools with Lane Kiffin;s program firmly in the mix.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program is pushing all the right buttons for the Sunshine State native following multiple trips to Oxford this year.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
Following a beneficial unofficial visit in April, the Ole Miss Rebels then landed an official visit with Davis where he was in Oxford during the second weekend of June for a multi-day stay.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 Sports. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
Davis also checked in with the Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide for official visits as he continued evaluating the contenders in his process.
Ole Miss and Michigan are in a "heated battle," according to Rivals, for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker. He has a commitment date locked in for August 2.
