Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Signs NIL Deal With Dick's Sporting Goods
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has a new deal in place prior to the start of his "Last Dance" season in Oxford.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, the Ole Miss starting quarterback inked an endorsement deal with Dick’s Sporting Goods. He recently was seen starring in a new back-to-school ad with sports commentator Kay Adams.
“Partnering with Dick’s Sporting Goods is an incredible opportunity,” Dart said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to sharing my style and gear preferences with fans and being part of a brand that truly supports athletes.”
According to On3, the total value of the deal is estimated to be roughly around $100,000 for the upcoming season.
“We are incredibly excited to partner Jaxson Dart with Dick’s Sporting Goods,” Hoffman told On3. “Jaxson’s unique blend of on-field prowess and off-field charisma aligns perfectly with Dick’s commitment to inspiring and equipping athletes. This collaboration will provide fans with an up-close look at the intersection of style and athletic performance.”
A Heisman favorite entering 2024, Dart is coming off his best season since transferring over from USC. After guiding the Rebels to an 11-2 finish, Dart elected to come back to help the program make the 12-team College Football Playoff.
In two years, Dart has thrown for 7,691 yards and 52 touchdowns against 21 interceptions and posted a 17-10 record. He'll also be in attendance next week in Dallas at SEC Media Days, along with head coach Lane Kiffin.
Ole Miss opens the season against FCS Furman at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.