Ole Miss Football's Top Commit Skyrockets to Elite Status in Recruiting Rankings
In this story:
Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher continues his meteoric rise this offseason after emerging as one of the biggest risers in Rivals' recent recruiting rankings update.
Croucher, the No. 4 rated signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top prospects in America where he's cruised to the No. 50 overall prospect in America.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder checks in as a top-rated quarterback in the country with the Ole Miss Rebels holding his commitment after pledging to Pete Golding's program last fall - remaining locked in despite a coaching change in Oxford.
”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.
"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”
"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”
Now, Croucher has quickly blossomed into one of the fastest-rising prospects in the nation after moving up from the No. 130 overall prospect to No. 50 in the recent update.
According to Rivals, "Ole Miss jumped out to me right away. The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them. My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing.
"Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”
Now, all eyes remain on Croucher as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment as schools push to flip him away from Ole Miss.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push
Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe
Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20