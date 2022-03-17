SEC Network and NFL Network Set to Televise 2022 Ole Miss Pro Day

Former Ole Miss Rebels will perform in front of a live, nationally-televised audience at their 2022 Pro Day.

Ole Miss Athletics has announced that both SEC Network and NFL Network will be in Oxford, Miss., for the 2022 Ole Miss Pro Day to televise the event.

The Ole Miss Pro Day is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, at 2 p.m. CT and will be closed to the public.

The main attraction will be Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral who was not able to throw or participate in drills at the 2022 NFL Combine due to an ankle injury he sustained during the Allstate Sugar Bowl in January.

Corral is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft after he threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading Ole Miss to 10 regular-season wins for the first time in program history.

NFL scouts will also be looking to see Corral's athleticism put on display after he rushed for 614 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Including Corral, there will be 18 total participants at the Ole Miss Pro Day. The NFL teams that decide to attend the Pro Day will be able to test and work out each of the 18 Rebel alumni.

The rest of the participants include all the former Rebels who were invited to the combine among a handful of others who did not receive a combine invite.

Ole Miss Athletics also announced that the 2022 Grove Bowl will be televised by SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Tom Hart, Matt Stinchcomb and Kris Budden will be on the call. The annual intrasquad scrimmage is scheduled for Saturday, April 23.

