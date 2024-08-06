Ole Miss RB Ulysses Bentley IV Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List
Ulysses Bentley IV has been one of the talks of fall camp with the Ole Miss Rebels as he has flashed his elite speed and leadership as he continues to be the room's savvy veteran presence. Now, the nation is taking notice of the halfback from Houston.
On Tuesday, Bentley was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, an honor named after the 1945 Heisman winner from SMU, Doak Walker. It seems to have come full circle for Bentley as he started his college career at Southern Methodist before transferring to Ole Miss.
The expectations for Bentley also continue to grow, not just from an on-the-field standpoint but off the field as well, as he is tasked with leading this talented running back room.
Bentley has over 2,000 yards rushing in his colligate career with 540 of those coming in the 2023 campaign where he saw a big uptick in production after injuries limited his playing time the year prior.
Bentley quickly became a fan favorite after a monster performance in the 2023 win over LSU after he flashed not only his rushing ability but also his hands with a couple of savvy moves to put the Rebels in prime position to take the lead late in the Magnolia Bowl.
While head coach Lane Kiffin hasn't come out and said how he will use the members of his running back room this season, he knows that the room led by Bentley has some explosive ability that will truly round out this offense's potential to use the run and the passing games effectively.
Expect Bentley to have another big season and add to his career totals, both in the rushing and receiving categories for the Rebels.