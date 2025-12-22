Ole Miss Football Could Pursue Coveted Oklahoma Sooners Transfer Once Portal Opens

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to attack the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with the program navigating the evaluation process as players reveal intentions of entering.

Once Golding was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach, the first plan of attack was locking down the 2026 Signing Class with the coaching staff inking multiple game-changers.

But the Transfer Portal will provide an even richer opportunity to reconstruct the roster with players departing for both the 2026 NFL Draft and free agent market.

Golding's message to Transfer Portal players will likely be the same as the message to his current Rebels: Ole Miss will compete for championships.

“This is the opportunity to compete for a championship based on what you’ve done up until this point and what you’ve earned,” Golding said of the Rebels. “With a group of brothers that you came in with and made a bond to create a legacy that no other team here has ever done.”

“As I told the team last week, look, guys, there’s only one team that’s going to be happy at the end of this,” Golding added. “When you win this last game, you know you’re walking off the field because you’re the best team in the country.”

Now, there could be a potential target to keep tabs on: Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Isaiah Autry-Dent.

The redshirt-freshman offensive tackle is a Mississippi native that received offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Auburn Tigers, among others, across his prep career.

Now, the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder is back on the recruiting scene where there could be mutual interest between both parties, according to OleMiss365's David Johnson.

Autry-Dent played in one game across two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners where he logged 26 snaps against Maine last season.

Now, after entering his name in the Transfer Portal market, the Mississippi native could look to make his way back home with a chance to have Ole Miss pursue his services.

