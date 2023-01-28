2023 Ole Miss Signee Suntarine Perkins Officially Rated as Five-Star Plus+ LB

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has brought in his first five-star recruit now that 2023 linebacker Suntarine Perkins' rating was officially upgraded by all four primary recruiting media services on Thursday.

Perkins has now achieved Five-Star Plus+ status, according to On3Sports. ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, and On3 all have the No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting cycle rated as a five-star signee after he helped lead Raleigh High School to a state championship on both sides of the ball.

On defense, Perkins totaled 92 tackles, five sacks, four interceptions, and four fumble recoveries. While on offense, he rushed for 2,078 yards and 32 touchdowns and caught 12 passes for 291 yards and more two scores.

The Alabama Crimson Tide made a strong push for Perkins towards the end of his recruitment, but he ultimately decided to stay in his home state and sign with Ole Miss. Perkins caught up with SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. in December and stated that he knew where he was going to sign for a while.

"I knew where I was going and where I was going to commit," Perkins said. "I decided to go on and sign the paper. What's the wait for, you know? I knew where I was going."

Interestingly enough, the coach who spearheaded the effort to flip Perkins to the Tide was their former defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who is the current DC for Ole Miss.

"I was coming back from the Mississippi-Alabama Game, and I was still gone," Perkins said. "[Golding] came to school that Monday. He called me, and he came the next day again."

Golding will get the chance to coach the No. 1 freshmen linebacker in the nation in his first season at Ole Miss.

