Former Ole Miss Star WR A.J. Brown Helps Eagles Make Super Bowl

Those in Oxford knew from the second he scored his first touchdown at Ole Miss that A.J. Brown was destined for greatness. Now, he'll represent the Rebels on the NFL's biggest stage come Feb. 12.

Brown helped the Philadelphia Eagles clinch their first NFC title Sunday in a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The former Rebels pass-catcher finished with fourth catches for 28 yards on eight targets and picked up a pair of first downs in the process.

A native of Starkville, Brown became the staple of the Rebels' passing attack during his three seasons on The Grove. He totaled 189 receptions for 2,984 yards and scored 19 touchdowns opposite D.K. Metcalf from 2016-18.

Brown was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent his first three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, rapidly becoming a household name with the Music City franchise. As a rookie, he tallied 1,051 receiving yards off 51 catches and scored eight touchdowns. A year later, he posted then career-highs in yards (1,075), receptions (70), and touchdowns (11).

Brown made headlines last April during the 2022 NFL Draft when the Titans traded him to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 18 and No. 101 overall picks. The receiver then signed a new four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Eagles later that evening.

So far, Brown has more than lived up to the new contract in his first season with the NFC East franchise. Paired with former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Rebel alum helped Philadelphia finish with a top-five passing offense under second-year coach Nick Sirriani.

Brown finished the regular season with a team-leading 1,524 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns and also registered 88 catches. Thanks to his efforts, the Eagles posted a 13-4 regular-season record and earned a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs.

The Magnolia State as a whole will be well represented in Glendale, Ariz., next weekend between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Brown is the only Ole Miss player in Super Bowl LVII, but four former Mississippi State players will also take the field.

Former Mississippi State defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and cornerback Darius Slay will play for the Eagles. Meanwhile, former Bulldog defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will represent the SEC West program as members of the Chiefs.

