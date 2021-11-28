Ole Miss Still in the Top 10 of AP Poll After Beating Mississippi State 31-21

Did The Ole Miss Rebel's Tenth Win Of The Season Move Them Up The AP Top 25 Poll?

The Ole Miss Rebels beat the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thanksgiving 31-21 but did not move up or down in the newest AP Top 25 Poll.

In the newest AP Poll, Ole Miss is staying put at No. eight. Even after recording their first 10-win season in program history, the Rebels will not see an increase in rank.

The Rebels beat the Bulldogs thanks to big games from quarterback Matt Corral and running back Snoop Conner. Corral threw for 234 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 45 yards and one touchdown as well. Conner rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

No. 9 Baylor also stayed put after beating unranked Texas Tech 27-24, while Ohio State is now ranked one spot ahead of Ole Miss after losing to No. 2 Michigan 42-27.

Ole Miss is now just waiting to find out what bowl game they will be playing in this year. After a 10-win season the Rebels are looking at either playing in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, LA, or the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA. A win in either of those bowl games would give Ole Miss a higher ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll at the end of the season.

Ole Miss would play Oklahoma or Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. Oklahoma State moved up to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll while Oklahoma is now sitting at No. 13 after losing to Oklahoma State 37-33.

The bowl matchups will be revealed on Sunday, December 5 once the conference championship games are over.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.