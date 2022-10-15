Ole Miss Has Two-Score Lead Over Auburn At Halftime

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels entered their Saturday matchup with the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, looking to move to 7-0 for the first time since the 2014 season.

And after one half of play, they are certainly on pace to do so, leading Auburn 28-17 heading into the locker room at the break.

The Rebels got out to a big lead thanks in large part to junior receiver Dayton Wade, who leads the team with 87 total yards from scrimmage on four touches, including a 35-yard touchdown.

The dynamic running back combo of Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins also had a nice half, combining for 115 yards from scrimmage, and three touchdowns, with two of those scores coming in the passing game.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart also had a nice half, completing six of 10 passes for 109 yards and three scores.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels are also off to a hot start in the first half, holding the Tigers to 23 total yards of offense in the first quarter. Auburn woke up in the second, however, putting 14 points on the board.

After inconsistent play over the last few games, the Rebels will look to put together two complete halves and finish out the Tigers in the final 30 minutes of action.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.



Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.