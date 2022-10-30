Skip to main content

Rebels Run Away From Aggies As Lane Kiffin Throws Shade at Jimbo Fisher

Lane Kiffin clowns on Jimbo Fisher after beating Texas A&M 31-28 in College Station.
The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels managed to defeat the Texas A&M Aggies 31-28 in a must-win road game and coach Lane Kiffin was not shy about it during his postgame interview on the field.

The Rebels struggled to air it out all game versus the Aggies with quarterback Jaxson Dart only recording 140 passing yards on Saturday night. Dart capitalized in the red zone, but the Ole Miss rushing attack was primarily responsible for moving the offense up and down the field. 

Ole Miss tallied 390 total rushing yards against Texas A&M and 205 of them were earned by true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins finished the game with a career-high in carries (34) and yards (205), averaging 6.0 yards per carry on his 19th birthday. 

Kiffin was asked about the Rebels' big day on the ground and gave his honest opinion.

"390 yards rushing against a bunch of 5-stars is pretty good," Kiffin said after the game.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher wrangled up the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 which included four 5-star players along the defensive line.

Kiffin was then asked what he would be wearing for Halloween this year and he could not help but throw shade at Fisher. 

"I don't know, maybe Jimbo has a joker outfit for me," Kiffin said.

Kiffin has not been shy about the Aggies and their approach to recruitment with NIL, and he made sure to get the final word in College Station, Tex., on Saturday night.

