Lane Kiffin Trolls Mississippi State as Transfer Portal Window Closes

OXFORD, Miss. -- It is one of the busiest times of the offseason for the Ole Miss Rebels and coach Lane Kiffin with the first window of the NCAA Transfer Portal officially closing on Thursday.

Kiffin made a splash at the deadline when he landed his second quarterback via the transfer portal this offseason, former Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders.

Amidst the excitement of landing Sanders, Kiffin made his way to social media to troll Ole Miss' in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. 247Sports announced on Thursday morning that the Bulldogs had made it to the first transfer deadline of the year without seeing any late entrants into the portal.

Kiffin made sure to chime in and congratulate Mississippi State for not losing any more players to the transfer portal frenzy.

So far, 11 scholarship players from Mississippi State have opted to enter the transfer portal in search of a new program.

It is ironic, however, that Kiffin is poking fun at Mississippi State for transfer portal losses when Ole Miss has now lost over 20 players to the portal since it opened in December.

