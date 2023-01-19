Oklahoma State Transfer QB Spencer Sanders Commits to Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels quarterback room is about to look wildly different in 2023, with former Oklahoma State Cowboys transfer Spencer Sanders committing to the program on Thursday.

Sanders, 23, was the starter quarterback for the Cowboys from 2019-2022, playing in 44 games and completing 765 of 1,254 passes of 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns with 40 interceptions and a 136.2 quarterback rating, while rushing 493 times for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns.

In 2021, Sanders helped lead the Cowboys to a 12-2 record, a Big 12 Championship appearance, and a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame, with their only losses coming at Iowa State and to Baylor in Arlington in the title game.

In 2022, despite missing three games, the senior completed 212 of 368 passes for 2,642 yards and 17 touchdowns, with nine interceptions and a 128.3 quarterback rating.

Sanders also rushed for 107 times for 391 yards and eight scores in 2022.

With Sanders in the lineup, the Cowboys were 7-3. Without him, they were 0-3.

In comparison, 2022 Ole Miss starter Jaxson Dart, whose future with the program now seemingly is in flux, completed 226 of 263 passes for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 143.6, leading the Rebels to a 7-0 start.

Dart also rushed 128 times for 614 yards and one score.

The Rebels would go on to lose four of their last five outings.

With Sanders, who only has one year of eligibility remaining, now in the quarterback room, it should be assumed that he will have the inside track over Dart to win the starting quarterback job in 2023.

This, in turn, gives newly committed former five-star and LSU transfer Walker Howard up to three years to be the starter after Sanders departs for the NFL.

It also seemingly leaves Dart as the odd man out.

