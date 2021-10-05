October 5, 2021
Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand Since Falling To 'Bama?

It's never too early to go bowling.
After Ole Miss dropped to 3-1 following a loss in a 21-point blowout against Alabama over the weekend, the team fell to No. 17 in the AP Poll.

Even though bowl season does not start for more than two months, it's never too early to plan ahead and try to figure out where the Rebels could be playing this December.

We took a look at what other people are saying about where Ole Miss is slated to go:

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, FL vs. Wake Forest

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN vs. Iowa State

Jim Tomlin, Saturday Down South: Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, LA vs. Texas

It appears that experts are picking the Rebels to play near New Year's, which is always an exciting time to be playing football.

Jim Tomlin of Saturday Down South is pegging the Rebels to land in a New Year's Six Bowl to face future SEC foe Texas.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Ole Miss in Jacksonville to face an undefeated Wake Forest team.

Brad Crawford of 247 Sports has the Rebels heading north to Memphis to face former Top 10 team Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl.

