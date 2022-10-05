Skip to main content

Ole Miss Rebels' DB Trey Washington Discusses Playing With Composure

Ole Miss Rebels' sophomore safety Trey Washington emphasizes the importance of staying composed and limiting missed tackles.
OXFORD, Miss.— The Ole Miss Rebels narrowly defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this past weekend, and they are working to improve as they prepare to head to Nashville on Saturday.

Both teams battled for four quarters, and it was ultimately the composure of the Rebels’ defense that allowed them to step up and make winning plays in the closing minutes. Junior defensive end Jared Ivey received most of the attention as he was credited with the strip sack on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis with 58 seconds left.

Sophomore safety Trey Washington made a touchdown-saving tackle for the Rebels in the final of minute of the first quarter. The tackle happened early, but it still played a significant role in the outcome of the game. Washington stopped Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown from taking a kick return to the house.

“I was pretty confident that I would make the tackle” Washington said. “But [Barion Brown] was a blur, so thankfully I took the angle.”

Washington’s tackle stopped a touchdown, but Brown still found consistent success in the kicking game.

“Our coaches do a great job of putting our focus on the game ahead,” Washington said. “Everyone was running to the ball and being violent, but we know we need to limit missed tackles.”

Washington is focusing on their game against Vanderbilt next week.

“Vanderbilt has some receivers that will really test us on the exterior,” Washington said. “We have to stay composed and we will perform.”

Ole Miss travels to Vanderbilt this weekend to play the Commodores on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

