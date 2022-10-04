Skip to main content

Ole Miss Rebels’ OL Micah Pettus Named SEC Offensive Lineman of The Week

Ole Miss Rebels’ offensive lineman Micah Pettus named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week in his debut.

OXFORD, Miss.—The latest AP Top 25 Poll is out, and the Rebels have cracked the top 10.

After their narrow victory over previously ranked No. 7 Kentucky, Ole Miss is now ranked No. 9 in the nation. There was a lot of concern about the Rebels heading into the season as they experienced a tremendous amount of roster overturn.

Rebels’ legend Matt Corral, all-around running back Jerrion Ealy, elusive receiver Dontario Drummond, stud pass rusher Sam Williams, and several other key players left for the 2022 NFL draft. Each players’ shoes have been filled by a transfer or freshman player. And while the Rebels took a few games to adjust, their win over Kentucky not only showed that this team is learning how to play together, but that the new players are big reasons for the team’s success.

Freshman right tackle Micah Pettus made his first collegiate start against Kentucky. Pettus became the second Rebel lineman this year to be named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, joining Rebels’ stalwart blocker Nick Broeker.

Pettus seemed destined to win this award at some point, and it is impressive he did so in his debut.

“I decided to work out more, eat better, and do extra stuff that isn’t required of us to get on the field this year,” Pettus said.

The award is probably the first of many for the young athlete, but Pettus was still all smiles when he heard the news.

“I am extremely grateful,” Pettus said. “I have the mindset that I am always the best on the field, but it is still nice to be recognized, especially in my first start.”

Pettus was joined by standout freshman running back Quinshon Judkins who was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week.

“We have great running backs, great offensive line, and great skill players,” Pettus said. “The sky’s the limit.”

