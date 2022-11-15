Ole Miss Defensive Back AJ Finley Reflects On Plays The Rebels Wish They Had Back vs. Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels gave Alabama a run for their money on Saturday but came up just short, losing 30-24 and turning the ball over on downs in the final minute of the game on Alabama's 19-yard line.

Ole Miss had dominant performances from freshman running back Quinshon Judkins, senior wide receiver Malik Heath and senior defensive back Otis Reese. Judkins ran the ball 25 times for a team-high 135 rushing yards and two scores. Heath had six grabs for a team leading 123 receiving yards, and Reese led the defense with ten tackles and one sack.

Neither the Rebels offense nor defense had particularly electrifying performances, but both units played consistent football for four quarters. The difference between a win and a loss came down to a few plays.

“There were really just a few plays that changed the outcome of the game,” defensive back A.J. Finley said. “I have already moved on. There has been a collective group of guys in the locker room that know we have to move on.”

It is important that the Rebels are not allowing a few plays to negatively affect their preparation so they can finish the season strong. Two games remain on Ole Miss' schedule: a road date with the Arkansas Razorbacks and a home bout with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

“We missed a few interceptions and sacks on second down,” Finley said. “They were all hard plays to make, but we all can make them.”

The Rebels head to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 19 for their game against the Razorbacks. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

