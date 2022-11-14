Paul Finebaum Questions Lane Kiffin's Decision-Making vs. Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels and coach Lane Kiffin were unable to finish the drill versus the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, losing 30-24 at home.

The Rebels failed to find the endzone in the fourth quarter after being in control for the majority of the game, and some questionable decisions by Kiffin gave Alabama the chance to slip away at the end.

Kiffin had the Rebels go for it on 4th and 8 while the team was down three in the final quarter and decided to ditch the run game on Ole Miss' last offensive drive.

On Sunday, Paul Finebaum questioned Kiffin's decisions versus the Crimson Tide, including his choices late in the game.

“You can argue LSU and Tennessee anyway you want, but this was the one game Alabama should have lost of all these," Finebaum said. "I don’t need to proclaim my love for Lane Kiffin. Obviously he’s entertaining, he’s an amazing coach. But he drives you crazy watching him coach a game. He makes calls that I know he believes in the numbers on, and he gets some of them right, but it just seems like in those big games, he always comes up short and that’s how I felt yesterday.

"Not a rooting interest, but to talk about later, but I felt like, ‘Lane, what are you doing here?' And I know he’s got a chart, he plays the odds every time. But sometimes you have to go with instinct, especially when you’re playing a team that has infinitely more talent than you do.”

Finebaum may be disappointed, but Kiffin is likely more upset with himself and his team after Ole Miss squandered its best chance to beat Alabama since 2015.

The Rebels will travel to Fayetteville, Ark. on Saturday to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

