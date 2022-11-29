Ole Miss Helmets Voted No. 1 Out of Recent Chick-Fil-A Bowl Teams

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl announced via social media on Sunday afternoon that the Ole Miss Rebels have the best helmet out of recent Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Chick-Fil-A Kickoff teams.

The results were determined by a fan poll posted on Twitter, and the final round of voting was between the Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan State Spartans and LSU Tigers.

The Rebels won receiving 29.2 percent of the vote, LSU came in second with 26.8 percent, Georgia in third with 26 percent, and Michigan State received 18.1 percent.

Ole Miss has appeared in the Chick-Fil-A games four times, twice in both the Peach Bowl and Kickoff game. The Rebels are undefeated in the Kickoff game but are 1-1 in the Peach Bowl.

Ole Miss' most recent appearance came last fall in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game versus the Louisville Cardinals in Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Rebels handled the Cardinals 43-24 to start off what would become the first 10-win regular season in program history.

The Rebels' last appearance in the Peach Bowl was back in December of 2014, and it is not a game Ole Miss fans like to bring up. The Rebels were blown out by the TCU Horned Frogs 42-3 in the Georgia Dome.

Ole Miss has kicked its uniform game into high gear in recent years, as the Rebels sported 12 different uniform combinations for the first time ever this fall.

