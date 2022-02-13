Ole Miss Rebels in the Super Bowl -- A History Lesson

Mike Hilton is the latest Ole Miss alum to participate in the NFL's Super Bowl. Here's a look at previous participants through the years.

Mike Hilton will appear in the Super Bowl for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening, and that will mark the 23rd installment of the game that has seen an Ole Miss Rebel in its lineup.'

Below is a list of players from Ole Miss who have participated in the Super Bowl through the years. Can Mike Hilton bring home another ring for Ole Miss alumni?

I Allen Brown, TE, Green Bay

II Allen Brown, TE, Green Bay

III Larry Grantham, LB, New York Jets

VII Jim Dunaway, DT, Miami

XII Norris Weese, QB, Denver

XVI Paul Hofer, RB, San Francisco; Jim Miller, P, San Francisco

XXII Barry Wilburn, DB, Washington; Andre Townsend, DT, Denver

XXIV Wesley Walls, TE, San Francisco; Andre Townsend, DT, Denver

XXX Alundis Brice, DB, Dallas

XXXII Willie Green, WR, Denver

XXXIII Willie Green, WR, Denver; Nate Wayne, LB, Denver

XXXVIII Kris Mangum, TE, Carolina; Tutan Reyes, OG, Carolina

XXXVIII Derrick Burgess, DL, Philadelphia; Nate Wayne, LB, Philadelphia

XL Chris Spencer, C, Seattle

XLI Terrence Metcalf, OL, Chicago

XLII Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants (MVP)

XLV Mike Wallace, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

XLVI Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants (MVP); BenJarvus Green-Ellis, RB, New England Patriots

XLVII Michael Oher, OT, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Willis, LB, San Francisco 49ers

XLIX Brandon Bolden, RB, New England Patriots

LI Brandon Bolden, RB, New England Patriots

Players who appeared on the winning Super Bowl team that season are listed in bold.

Eli Manning won two Super Bowl MVP awards during his time with the New York Giants, the only former Rebel to win the honor. Other recent Ole Miss participants in Super Bowls include Kris Magnum, Tutan Reyes, Derrick Burgess, Nate Wayne, Chris Spencer, Terrence Metcalf, Brandon Bolden, Mike Wallace, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Michael Oher and Patrick Willis.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.