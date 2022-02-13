Ole Miss Rebels in the Super Bowl -- A History Lesson
Mike Hilton will appear in the Super Bowl for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening, and that will mark the 23rd installment of the game that has seen an Ole Miss Rebel in its lineup.'
Below is a list of players from Ole Miss who have participated in the Super Bowl through the years. Can Mike Hilton bring home another ring for Ole Miss alumni?
I Allen Brown, TE, Green Bay
II Allen Brown, TE, Green Bay
III Larry Grantham, LB, New York Jets
VII Jim Dunaway, DT, Miami
XII Norris Weese, QB, Denver
XVI Paul Hofer, RB, San Francisco; Jim Miller, P, San Francisco
XXII Barry Wilburn, DB, Washington; Andre Townsend, DT, Denver
XXIV Wesley Walls, TE, San Francisco; Andre Townsend, DT, Denver
XXX Alundis Brice, DB, Dallas
XXXII Willie Green, WR, Denver
XXXIII Willie Green, WR, Denver; Nate Wayne, LB, Denver
XXXVIII Kris Mangum, TE, Carolina; Tutan Reyes, OG, Carolina
XXXVIII Derrick Burgess, DL, Philadelphia; Nate Wayne, LB, Philadelphia
XL Chris Spencer, C, Seattle
XLI Terrence Metcalf, OL, Chicago
XLII Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants (MVP)
XLV Mike Wallace, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
XLVI Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants (MVP); BenJarvus Green-Ellis, RB, New England Patriots
XLVII Michael Oher, OT, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Willis, LB, San Francisco 49ers
XLIX Brandon Bolden, RB, New England Patriots
LI Brandon Bolden, RB, New England Patriots
Players who appeared on the winning Super Bowl team that season are listed in bold.
Read More
Eli Manning won two Super Bowl MVP awards during his time with the New York Giants, the only former Rebel to win the honor. Other recent Ole Miss participants in Super Bowls include Kris Magnum, Tutan Reyes, Derrick Burgess, Nate Wayne, Chris Spencer, Terrence Metcalf, Brandon Bolden, Mike Wallace, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Michael Oher and Patrick Willis.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.