Ole Miss Running Back Quinshon Judkins on the Verge of SEC Greatness Going Into Texas Bowl

HOUSTON -- Bowl season is here, and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night.

After ending the regular season with a three-game losing streak, Ole Miss is ready to finish the year on a high note. While winning their bowl game should be the Rebels' top priority, we should not forget that one player has the opportunity to cap off a phenomenal season with another record-breaking achievement.

By now, unless you live under a rock, you have probably heard about the feats that Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has accomplished as a true freshman.

The former three-star recruit took the nation by storm, leading his conference in rushing yards (1,476) and rushing touchdowns (16), being named the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year and earning All-SEC first team honors in the process.

Oh, and he also happened to set the Ole Miss single-season rushing records for both yards and touchdowns his first year in Oxford.

Judkins has already been named an early Heisman Trophy candidate for the 2023 season, but there is one more record within his grasp that would shoot those expectations to the moon.

The Pike Road, Ala., native is only 140 rushing yards away from becoming the SEC's all-time leading freshman rusher. The freshman rushing title is currently held by former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker with 1,616 rushing yards.

Sounds like a solid ending to an incredible freshman year, but how plausible is the achievement?

Judkins averaged 123 rushing yards per game this fall, running for more than 140 yards in three games. As a unit, the Texas Tech defense allowed 166.4 rushing yards per game this season.

While Ole Miss should be focused on getting a win regardless of how it is accomplished, it will be interesting to see if Judkins can cap off his first year as the greatest freshman tailback in SEC history.

