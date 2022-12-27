Homecoming: Ole Miss RB Zach Evans Returns To Houston For Texas Bowl

HOUSTON -- Zach Evans chuckled when asked how many fans of the Northshore Mustangs will be filling the stands at NRG Stadium come Wednesday night for the Texas Bowl.

Players from both Ole Miss and Texas Tech were allotted a handful of tickets for bowl seasons. Evans, who became a staple of Texas High School football in the late 2010s, said he was given about 10 tickets for family and friends, but his phone has been ringing nonstop since it was announced that the Rebels would be playing their final game of 2022 in the Lone Star State.

"That Sunday, I kind of chilled away from the phone," Evans said Monday at TDECU Stadium in preparation for the bowl game. "That Monday, everybody started calling. Cousins, family members. People I haven't talked to in years."

This is a home game for Evans who remains undecided on his next steps with the Rebels following his first season on The Grove. After spending two seasons at TCU, the 6-foot, 210-pound runner transferred over to SEC country and made the most of his time in a backfield that put an emphasis on pounding the rock in conference games.

Evans' school might have changed, but his role with an offense hasn't. During his time with the Horned Frogs, Evans split carries with Kendre Miller, who since has become a star in the making on a TCU team that will fight for a shot at a national title come Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. against No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. Evans led TCU last season in rushing with 648 yards and five touchdowns prior to suffering a season-ending toe injury in October, while Miller posted 623 yards.

While Evans wasn't the feature back for Ole Miss, his production was essential in helping the Rebels finish 8-4. The junior currently leads the SEC in yards per carry (6.6) and ranks seventh in rushing yards (899). Meanwhile, backfield mate Quinshon Judkins leads the conference in rushing yards (1,476) and rushing touchdowns (16).

"You've watched him grow from a boy to a man," Evans said on the freshman sensation. "Him coming in, watching him handle the adversity thrown his way and seeing him become a lead back in games I wasn't playing, it's pretty impressive."

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin wants to win. That's been his "MO" since he was hired away from Florida Atlantic in 2020, and it's part of the reason why he elected to stay despite being courted by Auburn this past season to replace Bryan Harsin.

But knowledge can go far in matchups such as these. Evans, who rushed for nearly 5,000 yards and 76 touchdowns during his time at North Shore, might have the upper-hand in terms of playing at NRG Stadium. During his time with the Mustangs, Evans played three games in the postseason on the artificial grass inside NRG en route to a pair of state title appearances in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.

“They got good turf. That’s all that matters,” Evans said.

Players this week have relied heavily on Evans, not due to his on-field skills, but his knowledge of the field they'll take Wednesday evening. Caught amongst the chatter, memories began to filled Evans' mind of his glory days on Friday nights.

“I have a real home feeling,” Evans said. “Coming to practice at UH is a good feeling. Just being back in the middle of the city. I love Houston.”

North Shore fans will have alums for both sides to root for. Evans' former teammate, Texas Tech defensive tackle Tony Bradford Jr., was a member of the Mustangs' roster that won the state title in 2019.

Evans has experience going up against Bradford in practice during their adolescent days but also remembers when the Horned Frogs faced the Red Raiders during his time in Forth Worth. So far, the Rebels' running back is 2-0 against his teammate from high school and will look for a clean sweep in front of a hopeful packed house.

“Tony is familiar with what’s going to happen in this game," Evans said.

Despite being friends off the field, Evans isn't expecting a warm welcome from Bradford should the two meet in the trenches — especially at the goal line in what could be a game-changing play.

“He’s probably trying to kill me,” Evans laughed.

Kickoff Wednesday is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

