Ole Miss Rebels in Full Control of Golden Hurricane at Halftime

OXFORD - The Ole Miss Rebels kicked off their final non-conference outing of the season on Saturday against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, hoping to head into SEC play with a 4-0 mark.

And through the first half of play, they are off to a solid start and lead the Golden Hurricane 35-17 at halftime.

With that said, the Rebels lead did not come easy, with Tulsa giving Ole Miss everything they could handle and more through the first two quarters.

The Golden Hurricane, who came into the game with the nation's top passing offense, showed exactly what they were capable of through the air early on, score 14-straight points to take an early 14-7 lead over Ole Miss to end the first quarter.

After that, however, the Rebels' offense came alive, with quarterback Jaxson Dart leading his team on back-to-back touchdown drives, to take a 21-14 lead midway early in the second quarter.

The Rebels would go on to get two more scores on their next two drives and take full control of the game.

Dart has been a dual threat all afternoon for the Rebels thus far, completing 8 of 13 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 69 yards.

Meanwhile, the tandem of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans has once again been a force to be reckoned with for the Rebels, with Judkins rushing 13 times for 87 yards and Evans carrying the rock seven times for 41 yards.

Both running backs have also combined for three touchdowns on the ground, two of which have come from Judkins.

The Rebels hope to continue their hot offensive play in the second half as they move closer to a 4-0 record for the young season.

