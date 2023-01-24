Ole Miss to Hire Western Kentucky CB Coach Keynodo Hudson

The Ole Miss Rebels are reportedly on the verge of making another new addition to their coaching staff and are expected to hire Western Kentucky's Keynodo Hudson as the team's new cornerbacks coach, according to reports.

Hudson had previously worked under Lane Kiffin at both USC in 2012 and 2013 as a defensive assistant, and at Florida Atlantic as the cornerbacks coach in 2017 and 2018.

After leaving Boca Raton, Keynodo coached under Lovie Smith at Illinois for two seasons as the defensive backs coach, before Smith left for the Houston Texans.

Keynodo then moved to Western Kentucky in 2021, where he has coached corners for the last two seasons.

The 44-year-old is being brought in to replace former Ole Miss cornerbacks coach, Sam Carter, who recently left the program to join the staff with he Purdue Boilermakers.

Last season under Carter, the Rebels ranked 55th in the country and ninth in the SEC in pass defense, giving up 219.8 yards per game.

Western Kentucky ranked 84th in the country in that category, and fifth in Conference USA, giving up just north of 236 yards per game.

