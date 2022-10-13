Skip to main content

Ole Miss' Jonathan Mingo Highest-Graded Receiver Through Six Weeks

Ole Miss Rebels receiver Jonathan Mingo was graded by Pro Football Focus as the No. 1 wideout in College Football.
OXFORD, Miss., -- The accolades and awards continue to come in for Ole Miss Rebels receiver Jonathan Mingo following his record-breaking performance versus the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 6. 

Mingo helped the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels take down Vanderbilt 52-28 on the road thanks to his nine receptions, 247 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Former Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore previously held the record with 238 receiving yards, set in 2020, also at Vanderbilt.

Mingo accumulated the bulk of his yards on two career-long touchdown receptions of 72 and 71 yards. 

Mingo's efforts earned him Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors, and he now leads the conference in receiving yards heading into Week 7. 

The senior out of Brandon, Miss., was also recently graded by Pro Football Focus College as the No. 1 receiver in college football through six weeks, with an 87.8 rating. 

Mingo's yardage total versus Vanderbilt was the highest receiving output in the FBS this season.

Through six games, Mingo has amassed 22 receptions, 507 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. He is also now averaging 23.0 yards per reception, which is good for first in the SEC and second in the nation. 

If Mingo can stay healthy and remain productive during the tougher part of the schedule, he will likely not have to wait long to hear his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Mingo will get the chance to add to his receiving totals on Saturday when Ole Miss hosts the Auburn Tigers. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

