Ole Miss Rebels WR Jonathan Mingo: ‘I’m Blessed To Wear Number One”

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels defeated Vanderbilt 52-28 on Saturday behind some impressive offensive performances, and now, they are bowl eligible.

Senior receiver Jonathan Mingo is one of the hardest workers according to his teammates, and it is finally paying off. Mingo is having a career year in Oxford, and he just set a school record for most receiving yards in a single game. Current NFL player and Ole Miss alum Elijah Moore held the record with 238 yards, and Mingo broke the record this past weekend with 247.

“I had a talk with [Moore] in the offseason about how I was going to try and break his record,” Mingo said. “It was cool to have that happen.”

He broke Moore’s record against Vanderbilt, who was the same team Moore set the record against in 2020. Rebel legends AJ Brown and Laquon Treadwell wore No. 1 at wide receiver for the Rebsl, so after Mingo’s career game, it is special to see him carry the torch.

“I’m blessed to wear No. 1,” Mingo said. “I am just trying to keep the tradition going.”

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers shared the Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week with Mingo, and they were also teammates in high school. Both players came from Brandon High School (Miss.) and have made their mark at their respective programs.

“He wanted me to come play at Mississippi State,” Mingo said. “We talk almost every day, but I had to take my own path.”

Mingo and the Rebels will play host to the Auburn Tigers this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

