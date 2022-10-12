Skip to main content

Ole Miss Rebels WR Jonathan Mingo: ‘I’m Blessed To Wear Number One”

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo explains the responsibility that comes with wearing No. 1 and his conversation with Ole Miss alum Elijah Moore.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels defeated Vanderbilt 52-28 on Saturday behind some impressive offensive performances, and now, they are bowl eligible.

Senior receiver Jonathan Mingo is one of the hardest workers according to his teammates, and it is finally paying off. Mingo is having a career year in Oxford, and he just set a school record for most receiving yards in a single game. Current NFL player and Ole Miss alum Elijah Moore held the record with 238 yards, and Mingo broke the record this past weekend with 247.

“I had a talk with [Moore] in the offseason about how I was going to try and break his record,” Mingo said. “It was cool to have that happen.”

He broke Moore’s record against Vanderbilt, who was the same team Moore set the record against in 2020. Rebel legends AJ Brown and Laquon Treadwell wore No. 1 at wide receiver for the Rebsl, so after Mingo’s career game, it is special to see him carry the torch.

“I’m blessed to wear No. 1,” Mingo said. “I am just trying to keep the tradition going.”

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers shared the Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week with Mingo, and they were also teammates in high school. Both players came from Brandon High School (Miss.) and have made their mark at their respective programs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He wanted me to come play at Mississippi State,” Mingo said. “We talk almost every day, but I had to take my own path.”

Mingo and the Rebels will play host to the Auburn Tigers this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores

USATSI_19201373
Football

Ole Miss Rebels WR Jonathan Mingo: ‘I’m Blessed To Wear Number One”

By Adam Rapier
Demond Williams Jr.
Recruiting

Rebels Make Cut for Junior QB Williams

By The Grove Report Staff
Ladarius Tennison JJ Pegues
Football

'There's Only One Goal, Get The Win': Ole Miss Defensive Tackle JJ Pegues on Playing Former Team

By Ben King
Ladarius Tennison
Football

Ole Miss Safety Ladarius Tennison Discusses Playing Former Team, Improvements from Week 6

By Ben King
JJ Pegues
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Auburn

By Matthew Postins
Mississippi Rebels lineman Josiah Coatney (40) tackles Auburn Tigers running back D.J. Williams (3) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Week 7 Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers Offense

By Adam Rapier
Johnathan Mingo
Football

Ole Miss Receiver Jonathan Mingo Discusses Record-Breaking Performance Against Vanderbilt

By Ben King
Jordan Watkins Jaxson Dart
Football

Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins Discusses His Confidence, Rebels' Loaded Roster

By Adam Rapier