Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Takes Short Recovery For Long-Term Goals Entering 2024
Spring football is made for figuring out weak points in a roster. For Ole Miss, quarterback isn't an area of concern.
After a breakout season capped off with a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State, Jaxson Dart returns for his season campaign as he hopes to guide Ole Miss to a College Football Playoff berth. He should be a favorite to represent the Southeastern Conference in New York City for the Heisman presentation, and one of the nation's top gunslingers thanks to a potent supporting cast.
But Dart needed time to breathe this spring. Amid an 11-2 finish, the Utah native was playing through pain, dealing with a lingering lower-body injury that limited his mobility behind the line of scrimmage.
So Dart took a different approach than in years past. He rested, mostly going through drills at half-speed while trying to be a leader vocally instead of a hands-on approach.
“Mentally, it was a big growing phase for me to be able to learn more about the game of football and sit down with the coaches and visit," Dart said Saturday following the Grove Bowl games. "I learned how they dissect defenses and what not. From that standpoint, spring was very beneficial for me.”
Dart, who admitted to playing injured for most of the 2023 season, said he's progressed in his rehab and isn't expecting any setbacks from now until Week 1's matchup against FCS Furman at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 31.
“I feel pretty close to 100%,” Dart stated. “I think it’s going to be good to have some time off to get some extra work done in rehab. Then I can get back to the fundamentals of my game.
"Sometimes guys will be rushed back when they aren’t ready and that can lead to other injuries, but the time they took with me and my recovery was great."
Last season, even at less than 100 percent, Dart was the X-factor. He improved in all areas, upping in passing yards (3,364), yards per attempt (9.4), completion percentage (65.8) and touchdowns (23). He also showed off the red-zone toughness, totaling a career-best eight rushing scores while averaging 3.8 yards per attempt.
Health is always a concern for programs, but it's live-or-die for quarterbacks. A season can go off the deep end should a passer struggle to remain on the field, thus shattering any chance of winning a title.
Dart mentioned the medical working with him throughout the process and remained steadfast in their approach. He took their word as rules, making sure to remain active without pushing his limiations.
".They had an appropriate and detailed plan for my rehab, and because of that, I will be in a better situation when the season rolls around," said the rising senior.
Dart headlines and offense that brings back three of its four top targets. Lane Kiffin continued to live up to his persona as "Portal King," bringing in marquee names on both sides of the ball, including South Carolina receiver Juice Wells.
A former 1,000-yard receiver in Columbia, Wells looks to catch fire in Oxford opposite Tre Harris. He should fill the void lost by Dayton Wade, but he'll have stiff competition for the No. 2 role alongside Jordan Watkins.
A healthy Caden Prieskorn at tight end might only elevate Dart's image more. The duo showed potential in the Egg Bowl after Dart connected with the Memphis transfer for a 26-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. That carried over to Atlanta, where Priekson hauled in 10 passes for a career-high 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Dart has a summer to continue building that relationship. It carries past the weapons and into the quarterback, one he's confident can only expand well after he leaves for his next chapter.
For now, he's excited to be back at full speed for one last season.
"It's going to be a good period to have this May off to get in the extra work that I need and get back to the fundamentals of my game, which I'm really excited for," said Dart.