Ole Miss Targeting IU RB Trent Howland Show Lane Kiffin's 'All-In' Approach For 2024
Ole Miss recently secured the commitment of former New Mexico and Alabama State running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt for the 2024 season. He might not be the only new runner headed to Oxford.
The Rebels reportedly have interest in former Indiana leading rusher Trent Howland, who recently entered the spring transfer portal after the 15 allotted practices. According to On3 Sports, Howland has a scholarship with the program as he begins the process of finding a new home.
Ole Miss should be a favorite. Portal King Lane Kiffin has been adamant about adding talent en route to making a College Football Playoff. Howland might not be the difference-making runner like Quinshon Judkins, but he could end up being a significant piece of the puzzle.
Last season in Bloomington, the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder ran for 354 yards and two touchdowns while averaging just under 5.0 yards per run. The year prior, he averaged 6.0 yards per contest.
Howland, who still has two years of eligibility remaining, might be the ideal complementary option to any backfield. The Rebels added LSU's Logan Diggs during the first portal cycle, but his status remains a mystery entering summer workouts.
Diggs, who averaged 5.5 yards per attempt under Mike Denbrock's offense, underwent offseason knee surgery. Kiffin is hopeful to have a healthy Diggs at one point this offseason, but there's no set timetable on a return date.
While the Rebels continued to bolster their roster via the portal, they also watched Quinshon Judkins leave for Ohio State. The former three-star tailback is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and was vital in Ole Miss' 11-2 finish.
The Rebels bring back Ulysses Bentley IV, who's served as a stable No. 2 option. Croskey-Merritt, who initially committed to Arizona in February, ran for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns with the Lobos while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
Running back remains a concern, not by upside but by consistency. Croskey-Merritt is the only runner to total over 1,000 yards in a season. He's also the lone player to never see reps at the Power Five level.
The Buckeyes featured three running backs who each played a role in Ryan Day's eccentric offense. Chip Trayanum was the change-of-pace back behind leading man Treveyon Henderson. Myian Williams, who declared for the NFL draft following a loss to Michigan, was the red-zone thumper.
Howland fits the mold of a big-bodied running back who could move the chains in short yardage and the red zone. Last season, the Rebels ranked 36th nationally in red zone efficiency, converting on 88.2 percent of drives.
Ole Miss is carrying the mantra of "The Last Dance" entering 2024 after quarterback Jaxson Dart, receivers Jordan Watkins and tight end Cade Prieskorn, and defensive lineman J.J. Pegues announced their return for one more go-around. The Chicago Bulls coined the term after realizing the dynasty was ending after the 1997 season.
They won it all to close out a chapter of Bulls' hoops. Ole Miss looks to do the same in a 12-team playoff, meaning Howland should be a priority to acquire before Week 1 rolls around.