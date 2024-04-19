Ole Miss Rebels, Lane Kiffin Release Parody Taylor Swift Album Cover
It's no secret that Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is a Taylor Swift fan, but he and his program have put their own spin on an album release from the worldwide star.
Swift released some new music on Thursday, and Ole Miss' athletic department took advantage of the marketing opportunity. Mirroring a teaser that Swift released earlier this year, the Rebels created their own "album cover," featuring songs that carry an Ole Miss message. You can view the post on X from Ole Miss Athletics here.
It takes some focusing to see the parody song titles on the right side of the image, but there are plenty of subjects covered within. There is a farewell to Nick Saban, shade thrown at in-state rival Mississippi State, reference's to Kiffin's dog Juice, and a mention of the "Portal King." There is also a moment of fame for Lane Kiffin's clipboard toss during his team's win over South Carolina in 2020.
Below is a list of the songs on Swift's album (left) and the Ole Miss versions from the parody. The Rebels' titles are on the right side and italicized.
- Fortnight | NCAA Football '25
- The Tortured Poets Department | The Transfer Portal Department
- My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys | My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Tackles
- Down Bad | Down Under (featuring Fraser Masin)
- So Long, London | So Long, Saban
- But Daddy I Love Him | But Daddy I Love Them
- Fresh Out the Slammer | Fresh Out The Vaught
- Florida!!! | Oxford!!!
- Guilty as Sin? | Party in the Sip
- Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? | Who's Afraid of the Portal King?
- I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) | I Can Fix Him (No I Can't He Goes To State)
- loml | hydr
- I Can Do It With a Broken Heart | I Can Do It With A Broken Clipboard
- The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived | The Bestest Boy Who Ever Lived (feat. Juice)
- The Alchemy | The SEC
- Clara Bow | Dart's Bow