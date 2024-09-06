Ole Miss Rebels Legend A.J. Brown Part of History in NFL Team's Season Opener
Ex-Ole Miss superstar A.J. Brown joins the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers players as the first NFL athletes to ever play American football in South America on Friday.
The NFL is traveling to Brazil in hopes of expanding its fanbase to a more international stage. While football may be popular in the United States, it pales in comparison of the international love for soccer/football.
Brown, a wide receiver for the Eagles, enjoyed a three-year career as a Rebel between 2016 and 2018 before being drafted with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Tennessee Titans.
His time at Ole Miss consisted of just under 3,000 career yards, including back-to-back 1,000 yard campaigns, and 19 touchdowns on 189 receptions. In his back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons, Brown was the leading receiver in the SEC and was top 10 in the country in that category. He also led the SEC in touchdowns in 2017 alongside his 1,252 yards.
Brown also enjoyed first team All-SEC honors in 2017 and 2018.
Since his time in The Sip, he has spent time in Nashville with the Titians for three seasons, racking up 185 receptions, 2,995 receiving yards and 24 receiving touchdowns. He also had 5 rushing attempts that lead to 70 yards and touchdown on the ground.
However on draft night in 2022, he was dealt to Philadelphia in exchange for a first- and fourth-round pick. He also immediately agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles.
Since joining the Birds, Brown has had back-to-back seasons with just over 1,400 yards, which has led to 18 receiving touchdowns on 194 receptions.
Brown once again made headlines during draft season when he signed a three-year, $96 million extension with Philadelphia, putting him under contract until the end of the 2029 season.
He looks to start strong in Brazil against a tough Packers squad on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CT, the game will be streamed on Peacock, NFL+ or YouTube TV with the Sunday Ticket purchase.