Ole Miss Linebacker Austin Keys on Kentucky Matchup: 'It's Business Week'

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Austin Keys discusses the Kentucky Wildcats and their star quarterback Will Levis.
OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels have plenty of kinks to iron out on defense ahead of their matchup on Saturday versus the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats

After yielding just 13 points through three weeks, the Ole Miss defense gave up a season-high 262 rushing yards and 27 points at home versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last Saturday. Rebels linebacker Austin Keys spoke with the media on Tuesday and gave his evaluation of the defense's performance versus Tulsa.

"I think we had an off day," Keys told reporters. "I feel like it was a test, and we definitely needed it. Tackling could've been better, but we're back to work this week."

Keys mentioned what the main focus has been for the Ole Miss defense during practices. 

"Tackling," Keys said. "The main emphasis has been tackling. I just got done practicing tackling before I left the field.

"[Kentucky has] a well-rounded offense. We've talked about the NFL program they have with our coaches, so we're on the lookout for them."

Keys also talked about Kentucky's star quarterback Will Levis.

"He has a great ball, and he's a pro-style [quarterback], so he's good," Keys said.

Two former Rebels, defensive back Keidron Smith, and linebacker Jacquez Jones will be suiting up for Kentucky on Saturday. Keys is not feeling too friendly towards his former teammates ahead of the game, however.

"Their names ran across my head," Keys said. "I miss them, but it's business week, got to handle our business."

Ole Miss and Kentucky will kick off on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

