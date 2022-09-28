Skip to main content

Rebels OL Jeremy James Sets High Standards For Offensive Line

Junior offensive lineman Jeremy James believes the Rebels’ offensive line can still be better.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss. — While the Ole Miss Rebels have struggled with team consistency, they have still managed to start the season 4-0.

Ole Miss has looked destined for greatness with blowout victories over Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech, but they also had shaky performances against Troy and Tulsa. The only consistent play through the first four games of the season has been from the run game, and it has appeared unstoppable.

Running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans have run hard and hit every hole with a sense of urgency, and the men in the trenches creating these big holes have made sure to remove any defender from the play who thought they had a chance to make a stop.

Despite the success, offensive lineman Jeremy James is not satisfied with his group.

“We have been okay,” James said. “We have a lot of work to do. There is always room for improvement. We can improve on the little things like technique, hand placement, and footwork."

James was quick to point out that he has room to improve as an individual player as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think I have played okay to this point of the season,” James said. “I need to focus on cleaning up the little things.”

The Rebels face Kentucky this week, and it will be the first ranked opponent that Ole Miss has faced this season.

“They are very physical, fast and athletic,” James said. “They are really talented. We are just going to figure out the game plan and execute it perfectly.”

No. 14 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky on Oct. 1, and the game will kickoff at 11 a.m on ESPN.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (5)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Troy Trojans
Troy Trojans
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Central Arkansas Bears
Central Arkansas Bears
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Jeremy James Reece Mcintyre
Football

Rebels OL Jeremy James Sets High Standards For Offensive Line

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19051229
Football

NASCAR Driver Chase Purdy Presents Ole Miss Themed Truck At Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

By Adam Rapier
KD Hill 3
Football

KD Hill Discusses Improvement From Week 4, Preparation for Kentucky

By Ben King
Kentucky Wildcats running back Asim Rose (10) runs with the ball against Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jakorey Hawkins (23) in the first half at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Week Five Opponent Preview: No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats

By Ben King
DK Metcalf
Football

NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 3?

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_17072722
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Rebels vs. Wildcats

By Matthew Postins
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks at the jumbotron during a review in the second half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Football

'He Continued to Improve': Lane Kiffin Details Why Jaxson Dart is Rebels Starting Quarterback

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_15245146
Football

Rebels Slide Up in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins