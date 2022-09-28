Rebels OL Jeremy James Sets High Standards For Offensive Line

OXFORD, Miss. — While the Ole Miss Rebels have struggled with team consistency, they have still managed to start the season 4-0.

Ole Miss has looked destined for greatness with blowout victories over Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech, but they also had shaky performances against Troy and Tulsa. The only consistent play through the first four games of the season has been from the run game, and it has appeared unstoppable.

Running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans have run hard and hit every hole with a sense of urgency, and the men in the trenches creating these big holes have made sure to remove any defender from the play who thought they had a chance to make a stop.

Despite the success, offensive lineman Jeremy James is not satisfied with his group.

“We have been okay,” James said. “We have a lot of work to do. There is always room for improvement. We can improve on the little things like technique, hand placement, and footwork."

James was quick to point out that he has room to improve as an individual player as well.

“I think I have played okay to this point of the season,” James said. “I need to focus on cleaning up the little things.”

The Rebels face Kentucky this week, and it will be the first ranked opponent that Ole Miss has faced this season.

“They are very physical, fast and athletic,” James said. “They are really talented. We are just going to figure out the game plan and execute it perfectly.”

No. 14 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky on Oct. 1, and the game will kickoff at 11 a.m on ESPN.

