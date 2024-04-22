Rebels Are NOT Done Adding Transfer Portal Running Backs | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the transfer portal and the Ole Miss Rebels kicking up their run for Lane Kiffin with Friday's commitment of Jacory Croskey-Merritt and what that might mean for Henry Parrish Jr. Trent Howland from the Indiana Hoosiers is due on campus today and may be emerging as the second running back target in this window.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about Ole Miss basketball getting a visit from Sean Pedulla from the Virgina Tech Hokies. The Oklahoma Sooners commitment visited the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday and is slated to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about Mike Bianco doing two things that will surprise no one who follows Ole Miss baseball this year.
