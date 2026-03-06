Ole Miss Football Lands Historic Commitment From Top-10 Defensive Lineman in America

Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Friday afternoon.

Shumaker checks in as a Top-50 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 5 rated defensive lineman in America with programs from coast-to-coast entering his process following a strong junior campaign in the Magnolia State.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies as his meteoric rise continues this offseason.

But Shumaker's connections within the Ole Miss program quickly allowed the Rebels to set the pace in his process where he's now made his decision public.

“First, I want to Thank God, my family, and my coaches for believing in me and supporting me through this journey. With that being said, I’m blessed to announce that I have committed to Ole Miss,” he wrote via X announcing his decision.

The Choctaw County (Miss.) product has a former teammate of his already on campus at Ole Miss in five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham where the relationship has played a pivotal role in the program's recruiting approach.

But the real connection that continues paving the way for Shumaker is defensive line coach Randall Joyner after the coveted assistant coach made the decision to remain in Oxford for the 2026 season - now making his presence felt on the recruiting trail.

Joyner and Shumaker have developed strong rapport with the entire Ole Miss assistant coaching pool keeping up with the consensus Top-50 prospect in America.

Ole Miss has made his commitment decision while also locking in an official visit with the Rebels on a multi-day stay from June 5-7 amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process.

Shumaker will be one the Rebels are battling for until the end with the Mississippi State Bulldogs also keeping a foot on the gas, but it's Ole Miss that lands the early commitment amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

