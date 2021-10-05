October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Heisman Watch: Where Does Matt Corral Stand After Losing To Bryce Young This Weekend?

Corral's loss to fellow Heisman hopeful Bryce Young has hurt his odds.
Author:

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was the Vegas favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy this season before last weekend's matchup with Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After Ole Miss fell to Alabama 42-21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Corral and Young have flipped spots in the Heisman race.

Corral's odds dipped from +160 to +250, and Young is now the favorite at +125.

READ MORE: Ole Miss Falls To No. 17 In AP Top 25 After Loss To Alabama

It's hard to imagine Corral doing much more to gain back the top spot. As talented as he's been, he's skipped his best opportunity to win the Heisman by not beating Young in their head-to-head matchup.

Corral had his worst statistical game of the season, throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown on 21 of 29 passing.

Recommended for You

Young completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns, but more importantly picked up a win to remain undefeated.

Young will likely need to injure himself and sit for a period of time or Corral will have to outperform him by a landslide to get even a sniff at overtaking him in the Heisman race.

Ole Miss faces another ranked opponent this weekend in No. 13 Arkansas, which will give the Rebels an opportunity to climb back in the rankings and for Corral to win some voters back over.

CONTINUE READING: Salty Popcorn: Social Media Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Pregame Comments vs. Alabama

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_16878934
Football

Heisman Watch: Where Does Matt Corral Stand After Losing To Bryce Young This Weekend?

10 seconds ago
USATSI_16736983
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Week 5 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

12 hours ago
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate tight end Lee Smith (85) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Football

NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 4?

22 hours ago
USATSI_16877826
Football

Salty Popcorn: Social Media Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Pregame Comments vs. Alabama

23 hours ago
USATSI_16877830
Football

Ole Miss Falls In Latest Installment Of AP Poll

Oct 3, 2021
USATSI_16878741
Football

Through the Lens: Alabama Rolls Through the Ole Miss Rebels

Oct 3, 2021
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Football

SEC Snapshot: Separation Saturday Reminds of Georgia, Alabama Dominance

Oct 3, 2021
USATSI_16877826
Football

Despite Blowout Alabama Loss, Ole Miss Has Road To Improvement

Oct 2, 2021