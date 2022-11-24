EGG BOWL LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

OXFORD, Miss. -- After losing big to the Arkansas Razorbacks 42-27 on the road in Fayetteville, Ark., the Ole Miss Rebels return home for one of the most anticipated games of the year, the Egg Bowl.

The Rebels, 8-3 (4-3 in SEC), have lost two straight games amid the backdrop of the rumors that Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin could leave Oxford to take over the program at Auburn.

The Bulldogs, coached by Mike Leach, are 7-4 (3-4 in SEC) entering Egg Bowl week. Leach is 0-2 in the rivalry game and will be expected to win his first Egg Bowl this year in enemy territory.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Pregame

It is Senior Day for the Rebels, and 21 Ole Miss seniors will be honored during their final game in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Ole Miss Captains for the Egg Bowl are defensive end Tavius Robinson, receiver Jonathan Mingo and offensive lineman Nick Broeker.

First Quarter

Q1 (15:00): Mississippi State sends the ball out of bounds on the opening kick off and the Rebels will take over at their own 35-yard line now.

Q1 (12:16): Ole Miss gets held to a 32-yard field goal on its opening drive.

Ole Miss 3, Mississippi State 0

Q1 (8:17): Mississippi State answers with a touchdown as running back Jo'quavious Marks finds the endzone on a one-yard rush.

Mississippi State 7, Ole Miss 3

Q1 (8:11): The Rebels are forced to punt and Mississippi State will take over at its own 24-yard line.

Q1 (5:33): Mississippi State is forced to punt after going three-and-out and Ole Miss will take over at its own 27-yard line.

Q1 (1:33): Ole Miss stalls in the red zone again and is held to a 33-yard field goal.

Mississippi State 7, Ole Miss 6

End of First Quarter -- Mississippi State 7, Ole Miss 6

Second Quarter

Q2 (14:09): Mississippi State punts the ball back to Ole Miss and the Rebels will take over at their own 41-yard line to start the second quarter.

Q2 (12:11): Ole Miss cannot find any rhythm on offense and will cap off the drive with a 49-yard field goal. Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Cruz is perfect so far.

Ole Miss 9, Mississippi State 7

Q2 (10:01): The Bulldogs punt the ball back to Ole Miss and the Rebels will take over deep in their own territory at the five-yard line.

Q2 (9:15): Ole Miss is forced to punt after going three-and-out and the Bulldogs will start their drive at their own 35-yard line.

Q2 (8:50): Mississippi State is forced to punt and the Rebels will begin their drive at their own 11-yard line.

Q2 (7:30): Ole Miss gets stopped again and punts the ball back to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs will take over at their own 41-yard line.

Q2 (6:48): Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers throws an interception to Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reece. The Rebel offense will begin its drive at its own 41-yard line.

Q2 (1:55): Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart completes a one-yard touchdown pass to defensive lineman/tight end JJ Pegues.

Ole Miss 16, Mississippi State 7

Q2 (0:36): Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers completes a 19-yard touchdown pass to receiver Lideatrick Griffin.

Ole Miss 16, Mississippi State 14

Halftime -- Ole Miss 16, Mississippi State 14

Third Quarter

Q3 (11:40): Mississippi State gets the second half started with a turnover on downs and Ole Miss will start its drive at its own 28-yard line.

Q3 (11:01): Ole Miss punts the ball back to Mississippi State and the Bulldogs will take over in Rebel territory at the 44-yard line.

Q3 (9:33): The Bulldogs send the ball right back to Ole Miss after a big sack from defensive tackle KD Hill. The Rebels will begin their drive at their own four-yard line.

Q3 (7:40): Ole Miss can't get out of its own endzone and is forced to punt the ball again. Mississippi State will start its drive at its own 42-yard line.

Q3 (7:30): Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers gets sacked and the ball comes loose. Ole Miss recovers and will take over at the Mississippi State 34-yard line.

Q3 (5:25): Ole Miss gets down to the six-yard line but turns the ball over on downs in the red zone.

End of Third Quarter -- Ole Miss 16, Mississippi State 14

Fourth Quarter

Q4 (14:00): The Bulldogs are held to a 34-yard field goal.

Mississippi State 17, Ole Miss 16

Q4 (11:59): Ole Miss cannot get anything going on the offensive side of the ball and is forced to punt. Mississippi State will take over at its own 45-yard line.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.



Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here