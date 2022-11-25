Despite Offensive Miscues, Ole Miss Leads Mississippi State at Halftime

Amid an immense amount of distraction surrounding the Lane Kiffin to Auburn speculation, the Ole Miss Rebels entered the Egg Bowl vs. their arch-rival Mississippi State Bulldogs with something to prove.

Not only did they want to make it three-straight wins over the Bulldogs, but the Rebels also wanted to quiet the doubters after their embarrassing loss to Arkansas a week prior.

And despite numerous miscues and missed opportunities on the offensive end, the Rebels are in a position to do just that, leading Mississippi State 16-14 heading in the locker room at halftime.

If the Rebels have one unit to thank for their first-half lead, it is the defense, which held Mississippi State scoreless after their opening drive touchdown.

They have also managed to hold Mike Leach's usually explosive offense to just 125 yards of total offense, including just eight yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the field, the Ole Miss offense has been the unit full of mistakes, dropped passes from Johnathan Mingo and Malik Heath that could have potentially led to points or extended drives.

The Rebels also were forced to settle for three field goals in the red zone.

Despite that, however, the Rebels have persevered, finally getting a late touchdown on a pass to JJ Pegues to extend their lead.

As a team, the Rebels have amassed 218 total yards, including 51 yards rushing from freshman phenom Quinshon Judkins, as well as 147 yards and a touchdown on 18 of 23 passing from quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Rebels will start the second half on defense.

