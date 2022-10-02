COLUMN: The Ole Miss Transfer Portal Haul Has Paid Off

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels have made it through the first five games of the season and are one of five remaining teams in the Southeastern Conference who are undefeated.

The Rebels faced their first test of the season on Saturday when they beat the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats in a 22-19 nail-biter at home.

It was a big day for Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, as he not only beat his first top 10 opponent with the Rebels, but he also continued to prove that his focus on the NCAA Transfer Portal during the offseason was well worth it.

You have heard it before, but Kiffin had to replace a plethora of talent after the 2021-22 season concluded. His entire running back room which led the SEC in rushing was gone, key pieces on defense were departing for the NFL, and to top it all off, he had to replace one of the greatest quarterbacks in program history, Matt Corral.

Kiffin found the answers to his problems in the NCAA Transfer Portal, bringing in the No. 2-rated transfer portal class in the nation and being dubbed the 'Portal King' along the way.

Kiffin's portal additions are a big reason why the Rebels are undefeated through five games.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is still adjusting to the SEC after transferring from the USC Trojans but showed flashes of his potential versus the Wildcats, and we are starting to see why Kiffin recruited Dart so heavily.

Some of Dart's favorite receivers are also portal additions. Former USC Trojans tight end Michael Trigg has a rapport with Dart and has already recorded a three-touchdown game this fall. Former Mississippi State receiver Malik Heath has quietly become one of Dart's favorite targets, as he currently leads the team in receiving yards and receptions with 329 and 19, respectively.

Kiffin does not have to fully rely on his new quarterback though, as his reloaded running back room looks like one of the best groups in the SEC. Former TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans and SMU Mustangs tailback Ulysses Bentley IV both contribute to a rushing attack that currently leads the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns with 1,309 and 19, respectively.

And that is just the players on offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, former Central Michigan Chippewas linebacker Troy Brown leads the Rebels in tackles through five games with 38, while former TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Khari Coleman leads the team with 6.5 TFLs.

Oh, and it just so happens that Coleman and former Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey both lead Ole Miss in sacks with 2.5. You may remember Ivey as the guy who sealed the game for Ole Miss on Kentucky's final drive in Week 5.

Former Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Isheem Young also looks comfortable in the Ole Miss secondary as he is tied for the team lead in interceptions with one.

Kiffin has been criticized for his lack of five-star high school recruits, but he has made the most of what is available to him, and it is taking the Ole Miss program to heights it has not been to in years.

