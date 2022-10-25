Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Promises Improvement Following Loss to LSU

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels were beat up and down the field last Saturday by the LSU Tigers and lost their first game of the season 45-20 on the road.

It was not a good day on either side of the ball for Ole Miss, as the defense could not stop LSU in the second half, and the offense could not find a rhythm with running back Zach Evans out due to a knee injury.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart would have to win the game with his arm, but that is a challenging feat to accomplish when your offensive line is allowing pressure just about every snap.

Against LSU, the Rebel offensive line gave up three sacks, the most the unit has surrendered all fall. Ole Miss senior offensive lineman Nick Broeker spoke with the media on Monday and promised improvement in the trenches going forward.

"There are definitely times where [the pass protection] needs to be better," Broeker told reporters. "[Against LSU] we got put in some tough positions and we didn't really execute to our best. Those are great things for us to learn from though, and going forward, we're going to do our best to not let it happen again."

Broeker gave insight into what the offensive line learned from the loss to the Tigers.

"You always learn more after a loss," Broeker said. "We got away with some things earlier in the year, but playing on the road against a talented LSU team, we could not get away with as much."

The Texas A&M Aggies, who Ole Miss visits this Saturday, may be sitting at the bottom of the SEC West with a 3-4 record, but they boast still a talented roster and one of the best home-field advantages in college football. Broeker discussed the Aggie front seven and their strengths.

"What sticks out to me is they're really talented and they have a lot of depth," Broeker said. "They're able to rotate guys, and there's really no drop-off at any of those positions because there are so many good players. They're really loaded defensively."

Ole Miss will take on Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

