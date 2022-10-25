Skip to main content

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 7?

Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Many Ole Miss Rebels football players dream of playing on the big stage, but only a few make it.

Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. It was a rather disappointing weekend for both the Ole Miss Rebels and the NFL Rebels. Let's take a look at how some of the NFL Rebels played this week.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield finished with seven tackles as the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3.

New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore was a healthy scratch as he requested a trade due to his lack of involvement in the offense. The Jets still beat the Denver Broncos 16-9, advancing to 5-2 this season.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones contributed three tackles, but the Broncos lost 16-9 to the New York Jets.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones came up with two stops, but the Lions were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys 24-6.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram snagged four passes, for 67 yards, and three first downs, but the Jaguars ultimately lost to the New York Giants 23-17.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton had one tackle in the Bengals 35-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Marquis Haynes had two tackles in the Panthers 21-3 victory over their divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had one catch for 12 yards before suffering a knee injury in the Seahawks 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Metcalf’s initial X-rays have thankfully come back as negative.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (8)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
New York Jets
New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

dk
Football

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 7?

By Adam Rapier
Zach Evans powder blue
Football

Rebels Drop in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19280223
Football

‘We Need to Swarm and Punish’: Senior Defensive Lineman KD Hill on Struggling Run Defense

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19280289
Football

Rebels Fall in Latest AP Top 25 Following Loss to LSU

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19280291
Football

'RAT POISON': Brian Kelly's Postgame Message Towards Lane Kiffin Goes Viral

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19280292
Football

COLUMN: Ole Miss Hit Hard in First Loss of Season

By Ben King
USATSI_19280236
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Continuous Defensive Mishaps Leads to First Loss of Season

By Adam Rapier
Quinshon Judkins 5
Football

COLUMN: Ole Miss Falls After Rushing Attack Stalls vs. LSU

By Ben King