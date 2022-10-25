NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 7?

Many Ole Miss Rebels football players dream of playing on the big stage, but only a few make it.

Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. It was a rather disappointing weekend for both the Ole Miss Rebels and the NFL Rebels. Let's take a look at how some of the NFL Rebels played this week.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield finished with seven tackles as the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3.

New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore was a healthy scratch as he requested a trade due to his lack of involvement in the offense. The Jets still beat the Denver Broncos 16-9, advancing to 5-2 this season.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones contributed three tackles, but the Broncos lost 16-9 to the New York Jets.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones came up with two stops, but the Lions were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys 24-6.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram snagged four passes, for 67 yards, and three first downs, but the Jaguars ultimately lost to the New York Giants 23-17.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton had one tackle in the Bengals 35-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Marquis Haynes had two tackles in the Panthers 21-3 victory over their divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had one catch for 12 yards before suffering a knee injury in the Seahawks 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Metcalf’s initial X-rays have thankfully come back as negative.

