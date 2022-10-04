Lane Train To Bama? Paul Finebaum Discusses Kiffin Replacing Nick Saban

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are off to a scorching hot 5-0 start after upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats at home in a 22-19 victory.

The Rebels are 5-0 for the first time since 2014, they kept their home game win streak alive (11), and coach Lane Kiffin obtained his first top 10 victory with Ole Miss along the way. The third-year coach continues to add to his short but potent Ole Miss resume.

Despite Kiffin's steady success at Ole Miss, his future with the program has again come into question, as the offensive guru continues to be linked to other high-profile coaching opportunities.

One possible head coaching gig that is constantly connected with Kiffin is the Alabama Crimson Tide job, which is currently occupied by Nick Saban.

Recently, Paul Finebaum gave his thoughts on Kiffin's future with the Rebels during a radio appearance.

"Well, I think it would be dangerous for Lane Kiffin to gamble on when Nick Saban is going to retire,” Finebaum said during his appearance. "And also, unless someone could guarantee him that job – I don’t think anyone could guarantee him that. I think Lane Kiffin would be an attractive candidate, but I don’t think Lane Kiffin is really a patient person and I have a hard time believing that he would sit around waiting for Nick Saban to determine what’s next, unless Nick Saban said, ‘Lane, this is my last year.’ And Greg, what do you think the odds are of Nick Saban confiding anything in Lane Kiffin?”

Fortunately for Ole Miss fans, the chances of Kiffin leaving for Alabama anytime soon are small given that Saban is currently under contract with the Crimson Tide until 2030. Regardless, the position is Saban's until he no longer wants it, and no one can definitively say when that will be.

