Skip to main content
Ole Miss Football Week Five Opponent Preview: Kentucky Wildcats Offense

Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ole Miss Football Week Five Opponent Preview: Kentucky Wildcats Offense

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels play their first SEC opponent of the season on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After starting the season 4-0, the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels welcome their first SEC opponent of the season to Oxford, Miss., in Week 5: the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky is undefeated through the first four games of the season just like Ole Miss, except the Wildcats started conference play in Week 2 when they beat the Florida Gators on the road 26-16.

The Wildcats are led by 2023 NFL quarterback prospect Will Levis and senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., the SEC's leading rusher from 2021. Rodriguez Jr. will be taking the field for the first time this fall on Saturday after being withheld from the start of the season as the result of an NCAA matter.

The Rebels and Wildcats will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. Here is a preview of what the Wildcat offense will look like.

Offensive Players to Watch

Passing: Will Levis

After spending three seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions as a backup, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis got his shot to start in the SEC and he led the Wildcats to a 10-3 record in 2021. Through four games this fall, Levis has thrown for 1,185 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while averaging 10.1 yards per completion. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rushing: Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez Jr. had a career season with the Wildcats in 2021, recording career-highs in carries (225), rushing yards (1,379), and touchdowns (nine). The senior out of McDonough, Ga., is the top returning rusher in the SEC this fall but was suspended for the first four games of the season after being arrested for a DUI back in May. 

Receiving: Tayvion Robinson

Kentucky is set at quarterback and running back, but their receiving core is weaker this fall, as former Wildcat leading receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

The Wildcats did get receiver help via the NCAA Transfer portal, however, in former Virginia Tech Hokies receiver Tayvion Robinson. In three seasons with the Hokies, Robinson hauled in 113 receptions, 1,555 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. Through four games this season, Robinson has hauled in 20 receptions for, 349 yards, and two touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per reception.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Chris Rodriguez Kentucky Wildcats Running Back (2018-2022)
Football

Ole Miss Football Week Five Opponent Preview: Kentucky Wildcats Offense

By Ben King
Jeremy James Reece Mcintyre
Football

Rebels OL Jeremy James Sets High Standards For Offensive Line

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19051229
Football

NASCAR Driver Chase Purdy Presents Ole Miss Themed Truck At Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

By Adam Rapier
KD Hill 3
Football

KD Hill Discusses Improvement From Week 4, Preparation for Kentucky

By Ben King
Kentucky Wildcats running back Asim Rose (10) runs with the ball against Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jakorey Hawkins (23) in the first half at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Week Five Opponent Preview: No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats

By Ben King
DK Metcalf
Football

NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 3?

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_17072722
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Rebels vs. Wildcats

By Matthew Postins
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks at the jumbotron during a review in the second half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Football

'He Continued to Improve': Lane Kiffin Details Why Jaxson Dart is Rebels Starting Quarterback

By John Macon Gillespie