How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform at The NFL Combine?

Here we recap how former Ole Miss Rebels tested at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has come to an end after a week of on-field workouts and interviews.

Eight Ole Miss Rebels made the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the annual combine after Ole Miss won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history.

Let's take a look and see how Ole Miss did at the NFL Combine.

Ole Miss receiver Braylon Sanders got off to a hot start at the combine, running a 4.42 in his first attempt at the 40-yard dash.

Sanders also recorded a 34.5-inch vertical and a 121-inch broad jump to close out his testing for the week.

Ole Miss' No. 1 receiver Dontario Drummond participated in the same drills as Sanders. Drummond finished the combine recording a 4.65 40-yard dash, a 34 inch vertical and a 122-inch broad jump.

Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner was the most active Rebel at the combine, testing in four different events this week. Conner ran a 4.59 40-yard dash while also churning out 25 reps on the bench press.

The bruising back finished the combine with the second most reps on the bench press at the running back position. Conner also recorded a 29.5-inch vertical and a 118-inch broad jump.

Ole Miss' leading rusher in 2021, running back Jerrion Ealy, recorded a 4.52 40-yard dash, a 34.5-inch vertical, and a 128-inch broad jump.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ole Miss defensive lineman Sam Williams and linebacker Chance Campbell tore up the combine.

Williams, who led the Rebels in sacks in 2021 with 12.5, ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash time out of all the Ole Miss participants with a scorching 4.46 at 261 pounds.

The Ole Miss sack master also added on a 32.5-inch vertical and a 123-inch broad jump.

Campbell recorded a 4.57 40-yard dash a 127-inch broad jump and threw on his basketball shoes to record a 39.5-inch vertical. Campbell recorded the highest vertical out of all Ole Miss participants.

The only two Rebels who did not participate in the combine were quarterback Matt Corral and offensive lineman Ben Brown. Corral and Brown did not participate in any drills due to injury but were part of interviews with team officials.

Both Corral and Brown are aiming to be 100 percent by the Ole Miss Pro Day on Thursday, March 24.

