'I'm Just Trying to Control What I Can Control': Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart on Lane Kiffin Rumors

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart gave his thoughts on the Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors after losing to Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks handled the visiting Ole Miss Rebels with ease on Saturday night 42-27.

The Rebels managed to make it look like a game after finally finding the endzone in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late for Ole Miss.

While the final score would say otherwise, the Ole Miss offense did not have trouble moving the ball up and down the field on Saturday, as the Rebels recorded 703 total yards versus Arkansas. The Rebels did face problems, however, as soon as they entered the red zone.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart discussed the Rebels' red zone woes during his postgame presser.

"We were moving the ball up and down the field," Dart told reporters. "We just couldn't capitalize in the red zone and end drives. Things were in our control that we didn't take advantage of.

"I mean we put up over 700 yards on offense. We just have to be able to score in the red zone and do better in the red zone. If we do that, then the game might've been different."

The Rebels looked like a completely different team in Week 11, and some believe it has something to do with the rumors surrounding Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin possibly leaving for the Auburn Tigers. Dart mentioned if those rumors have affected the team.

"I mean [the rumors] are out there, it's pretty [clear]," Dart said. "You hear things, but I think our guys are doing a really good job and are just trying to stay focused. 

Dart talked about how he is personally handling the rumors, as he transferred to Ole Miss back in January due to Kiffin and his staff. 

"I'm just trying to control what I can control and finish the year off the right way," Dart said.

Ole Miss and Dart will look to end the season on a high note when the Mississippi State Bulldogs come to Oxford, Miss., on Thanksgiving day for the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

