Ole Miss RB Zach Evans Talks Rushing Success Versus Auburn

OXFORD, Miss., -- The Auburn Tigers did not have an answer for the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels' rushing attack in Week 7.

Ole Miss totaled 448 rushing yards against Auburn behind 139 yards from running back Quinshon Judkins, 136 yards from running back Zach Evans, and 115 yards from quarterback Jaxson Dart.

It was the first time this season the Rebels have had three 100-yard rushers in a game.

Evans spoke with the media after the matchup versus Auburn and discussed the Rebels' big day on the ground.

"It means we have a lot [of opportunities] for everybody," Evans told reporters. "We're almost the complete team that we're trying to be. Having three 100-yard rushers speaks for itself. [Offensive line] did great [on Saturday], those boys put the work in through practice. It couldn't be much sweeter."

On top of rushing for 130+ yards, both Evans and Judkins caught touchdown passes in Week 7. Evans mentioned that the two tailbacks get excited when they go in for passing plays.

"Most definitely," Evans said. "We kind of pit against each other [on those plays], like if you don't get it I'll take it."

The one-two punch of Evans and Judkins looks unstoppable through seven games. Evans discussed how Judkins runs harder as the game progresses.

"Most definitely as Quinshon runs," Evans said. "When Quinshon plays, he gets better. It's weird but the more contact he gets, the harder he runs."

Evans and the Ole Miss rushing attack will have to be firing on all cylinders when they travel to Death Valley for their Week 8 game versus the LSU Tigers. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the matchup will be televised on CBS.

